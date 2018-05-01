El cofundador de WhatsApp Jan Koum anunció el lunes que se marcha de la compañía, lo que supone la pérdida de uno de los defensores más decididos de la privacidad de los usuarios de Facebook, la matriz del popular servicio de mensajería.
El anuncio de Koum tiene que ver con la estrategia de WhatApp y los intentos de Facebook de usar sus datos personales y rebajar su nivel encriptación, según informó previamente The Washington Post, que cita a fuentes cercanas a la compañía.
"Ha pasado casi una década desde que Brian [Acton] y yo comenzamos WhatsApp, y ha sido un viaje increíble", dijo Koum, director ejecutivo de WhatsApp, en un post en su página de Facebook. "Es hora de seguir adelante". No obstante, no ha facilitado una fecha concreta para su salida.
Brian Acton abandonó la empresa en septiembre para comenzar una fundación, después de pasar ocho años en WhatsApp.
El presidente ejecutivo de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, comentó la publicación de Koum y dijo que estaba agradecido por lo que Koum le ha enseñado sobre el cifrado "y su capacidad de trasladar el poder de los sistemas centralizados para devolverlo a las personas".
Facebook ha luchado contra los reguladores europeos por un plan para usar los datos de usuario de WhatsApp, incluidos los números de teléfono, para desarrollar productos relacionados con publicidad. Pese a que, de momento, ese plan está suspendido, no se ha descartado del todo.
Recientemente, la Agencia Española de Protección de Datos multó tanto a WhatsApp como a su matriz Fabebook con sendas multas de 300.000 euros tras constatar que Facebook usa los datos de WhatsApp sin un consentimiento efectivo de los usuarios.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
