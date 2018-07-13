Un socorrista de una piscina alavesa impide bañarse con camiseta a un niño transgénero.

La asociación Lumagorri que defiende los derechos de las personas LGTBI ha denunciado este jueves el "episodio tránsfobo" ocurrido este miércoles en las piscinas de la localidad alavesa de Salinas de Añana cuando un monitor conminó a un menor transgénero a quitarse la camiseta para bañarse en la piscina.
Los hechos ocurrieron cuando unos 60 chavales que participan en las colonias musicales Gazterock, organizadas por la Diputación de Álava, se solidarizaron con el menor transgénero y saltaron todos a la piscina con sus camisetas puestas, por lo que el socorrista expulsó a todos ellos.
Al parecer y según el relato de algunos familiares de los menores recogido por algunos medios de comunicación, todos los chavales quisieron apoyar a este adolescente que está en proceso de adaptación física y que, por pudor, quería bañarse con la camiseta puesta.
La asociación ha expresado en un comunicado su "máxima condena" a este tipo de "agresiones transfóbicas" y ha reclamado a las instituciones vascas que todo el personal, directo o subcontratado, reciba formación adecuada y útil de cómo se debe tratar a toda la población, incluidas las personas trans.
Para Lumagorri, estos hechos “ya de por sí inadmisibles, adquieren una mayor relevancia al ocurrir en un recinto público” y con un socorrista “contratado para dar un servicio público como es el de atender unas piscinas municipales”.
Esta asociación aplaude por contra la reacción “ejemplar” que tuvieron los jóvenes y anima a toda la sociedad a “responder ante este tipo de ataques a los derechos humanos y a la dignidad de las personas”.
