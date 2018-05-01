Público
Público

Valencia Un hombre trata de matar a una mujer degollándola y se suicida en El Saler

No ha trascendido el tipo de relación que existía entre ambos, aunque todo indica que se puede tratar de un caso de violencia machista.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La pequeña se encuentra ingresada en la Unidad de Neonatos del hospital La Fe de València. EFE

Hospital La Fe de València. EFE

Una mujer se encuentra ingresada en estado grave en el Hospital La Fe de Valencia después de que un hombre la intentase degollar en la localidad valenciana de El Saler. Después, el autor se ha suicidado, según cuenta el diario Levante, que cita “fuentes de toda solvencia”.

Según este diario, la mujer fue atacada a mediodía y sufría una herida de cuchillo en el cuello. Desde el Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias (CICU) informan de que la mujer había sido atacada por un hombre al que, después, los efectivos sanitarios de urgencia que han acudido al lugar han encontrado ahorcado.

De momento, no han trascendido las circunstancias en las que se ha producido la agresión ni tampoco la relación que unía a ambas personas, de edades que rondan los 40 años, apunta el citado medio.

Etiquetas