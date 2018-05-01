Una mujer se encuentra ingresada en estado grave en el Hospital La Fe de Valencia después de que un hombre la intentase degollar en la localidad valenciana de El Saler. Después, el autor se ha suicidado, según cuenta el diario Levante, que cita “fuentes de toda solvencia”.
Según este diario, la mujer fue atacada a mediodía y sufría una herida de cuchillo en el cuello. Desde el Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias (CICU) informan de que la mujer había sido atacada por un hombre al que, después, los efectivos sanitarios de urgencia que han acudido al lugar han encontrado ahorcado.
De momento, no han trascendido las circunstancias en las que se ha producido la agresión ni tampoco la relación que unía a ambas personas, de edades que rondan los 40 años, apunta el citado medio.
