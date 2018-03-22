Dos personas han fallecido y una tercera ha resultado herida grave al atraparles un alud en el Vall d'Aran (Lleida), en la zona de Vall Conangles, en la boca sur del Túnel del Cadí, según han informado a Efe los Bomberos de la Generalitat.
El accidente ha ocurrido esta mañana cuando las tres personas, que según las primeras informaciones se encontraba en esta zona del Vall de Conangles efectuando un estudio biológico, han quedado atrapadas por un alud.
Dos de las personas han fallecido, mientras la tercera ha sido rescatada con vida y evacuada en un helicóptero medicalizado al Hospital de Vielha con politraumatismos graves.
Al lugar se han desplazado los Pompièrs (bomberos) de Aran y el grupo de actuaciones especiales (GRAE) de los bomberos de la Generalitat con un helicóptero, y han localizado a las tres personas atrapadas, dos de ellas fallecidas y la tercera herida grave con politraumatismos.
También han acudido a la zona agentes de la Unidad de Intervención de Montaña de los Mossos d'Esquadra y el Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM), con un helicóptero medicalizado para atender y trasladar al herido grave hasta el Hospital de Vielha.
La zona de la Vall de Conangles está ubicada en la parte derecha de la boca sur del túnel de Vielha.
