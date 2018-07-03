Un mando de un voluntariado ha sido detenido por la Policía Nacional por acosar sexualmente a una subordinada a la que hizo reiteradas proposiciones sexuales a través de WhatsApp e incluso publicó su teléfono en un portal de citas ante la negativa de sus ofrecimientos.
El investigado, de 37 años y nacionalidad española, habría realizado continuas proposiciones de índole sexual a una compañera hasta que ella presentó la denuncia por el acoso que sufría, según un comunicado remitido hoy por la Comisaría Provincial de Málaga.
Según manifestaciones de la víctima, la denunciante recibió de su compañero, a través de WhatsApp, mensajes de asuntos profesionales que se tornaron en reiteradas proposiciones de índole sexual -incluida una foto en la que aparecían los genitales del acosador-.
La víctima expuso a los agentes que además recibió múltiples llamadas de varios hombres que le sugirieron tener un encuentro después de que vieran su teléfono en un portal de citas en Internet, desconociendo ella quién podía estar detrás de la difusión del anuncio. Tras las gestiones correspondientes, los agentes localizaron la dirección IP desde la que se había subido el anuncio al portal de citas y que resultó estar vinculado con el investigado.
Según las indagaciones, las negativas de la víctima a los ofrecimientos del acosador habrían llevado a este a colgar su teléfono en el referido portal en Internet. Agentes de la Unidad de Familia y Mujer -UFAM- de la Comisaría Provincial de Málaga han detenido al hombre por su presunta implicación en un delito de acoso u hostigamiento y tras tomarle declaración ha sido puesto en libertad con cargos con la obligación de comparecer ante la autoridad judicial cuando sea requerido para ello.
