Vitoria prohíbe la celebración de una "fiesta de minifaldas" en una discoteca

El Ayuntamiento de Vitoria ha prohibido la celebración de la "Fiesta de la Minifalda" que una discoteca de la capital alavesa ha programado para este sábado, en la que se anuncian premios a la minifalda más corta y a la más provocativa, y bebidas gratis para las mujeres que acudan con esta prenda.
El consistorio ha acordado la prohibición al considerar que se trata de un espectáculo "sexista, discriminatorio y atentatorio contra la dignidad de la mujer" prohibido por el artículo 6 de la Ley de Espectáculos Públicos y Actividades Recreativas.
El decreto con la prohibición ha sido firmado por el concejal de Medio Ambiente y Espacio Público, Iñaki Prusilla, y en él se advierte al titular de la actividad de la discoteca "Perseus" que la celebración de un espectáculo prohibido en aplicación de la citada ley supone una infracción muy grave, con sanciones que van desde una multa de 30.000 euros hasta la clausura del establecimiento durante tres años y la revocación de la licencia.
En una nota de prensa, la concejala de Igualdad, Jaione Aguirre, denuncia actos como el prohibido que, según ha censurado, "utilizan a las mujeres como reclamo" para atraer hombres.
"El privilegio de poder consumir de forma gratuita se vende como una ventaja para las mujeres por medio de una supuesta acción positiva, pero lo cierto es que son utilizadas como cebo, reclamo y objeto para atraer a los hombres. Esta situación, además de reforzar los roles y estereotipos de género, refuerzan creencias sociales y relaciones de poder donde las mujeres están disponibles para el consumo de los hombres y eso es inaceptable", señala.
Esta discoteca ya organizó en 2017 un concurso de culos de mujeres que finalmente suspendió tras las críticas generadas y el posicionamiento en contra del consistorio vitoriano y del Instituto Vasco de la Mujer -Emakunde-.
