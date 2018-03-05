Diario Público
Pensiones El tuit sobre las protestas de los jubilados que te hará reflexionar

Miles de jubilados se concentraron hace unos días en toda España para reclamar unas pensiones dignas. Los pensionistas cortaron el tráfico frente al Congreso al grito de “menos ladrones y más pensiones”. Por su parte, los tuiteros siguieron atentamente sus protestas y reflejaron su admiración ante el talante combativo de sus mayores y la lección que suponía:

Ahora un tuitero (Juan Leiva, @JuanLey65) ha plasmado en un tuit una reflexión que esconde a la vez una alabanza y una crítica: “En el 68 fueron los estudiantes en el 2018 los jubilados. Es decir, los mismos”.

Su tuit ha tenido un gran éxito con casi 10.000 retuits y más de 16.000 “me gusta”. En el hilo del mensaje se ha generado un importante debate.

