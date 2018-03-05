Miles de jubilados se concentraron hace unos días en toda España para reclamar unas pensiones dignas. Los pensionistas cortaron el tráfico frente al Congreso al grito de “menos ladrones y más pensiones”. Por su parte, los tuiteros siguieron atentamente sus protestas y reflejaron su admiración ante el talante combativo de sus mayores y la lección que suponía:
Tendrán menos dientes que nosotros pero ovarios y cojones, igual o más. #PensionesDignas pic.twitter.com/zzhZTSd420
— El del Teto (@eldelteto) 22 de febrero de 2018
Los pensionistas dándonos hoy una lección de lucha y de dignidad. #PensionesDignas #22FYoVoy pic.twitter.com/5x3naG4K3f
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) 22 de febrero de 2018
Casi les puedes oír: "¡Aparta, atontao, que estamos luchando por ti!" pic.twitter.com/MO3K0C9gKW
— El Teleoperador (@teleoperador) 22 de febrero de 2018
Sabéis que realmente están luchando por las pensiones de sus hijos, ¿verdad? #PensionesDignas #FuerzaChavales pic.twitter.com/bqJGZxqRYI
— Ónde va, iyo (@Onde_va_iyo) 22 de febrero de 2018
Ahora un tuitero (Juan Leiva, @JuanLey65) ha plasmado en un tuit una reflexión que esconde a la vez una alabanza y una crítica: “En el 68 fueron los estudiantes en el 2018 los jubilados. Es decir, los mismos”.
En el 68 fueron los estudiantes
en el 2018 los jubilados.
Es decir, los mismos.
— Juan Leyva (@JuanLey65) 2 de marzo de 2018
Su tuit ha tenido un gran éxito con casi 10.000 retuits y más de 16.000 “me gusta”. En el hilo del mensaje se ha generado un importante debate.
En el 68 y años posteriores nos manifestamos en la universidad, pero también en las fábricas Seat, proceso de Burgos, Puig Antich...corrimos delante de grises y después maderos. Esta sociedad española la veo domesticada e individualista. Así que sí somos los mismos.
— Jesús (@castigadosabado) 4 de marzo de 2018
— Conssu Fustel (@ConssuFustel) 4 de marzo de 2018
y la pregunta es la siguiente, Que sera de los otros cuando estos no estén? Los jóvenes y menos jovenes empezaran a espabilar o seguirán mirando pa otro lado
— Jomacofe (@jomacofe67) 4 de marzo de 2018
Y en 2.068,quiénes serán ?
Los mismos,no creo !!
Feliz domingo,Juan Leyva.
— Pedro@fernadez116 (@fernadez116) 4 de marzo de 2018
El resto son generaciones acomodadas y conformistas
— Pablo (@PabloCGarabal) 4 de marzo de 2018
Cierto... pic.twitter.com/J5jnJAtb9j
— Xavi Iceman (@canchaca) 5 de marzo de 2018
Disculpe: hay un movimiento cercano en el tiempo, el 15M, compuesto mayoritariamente por jóvenes que ha irrumpido con fuerza. No sea tan simple.
— iokin (@iokinpv) 5 de marzo de 2018
Urge un recambio generacional.
— Ramon Rafart (@RamonRafart1) 4 de marzo de 2018
