Sonrisas ‘Profident’ después del momentazo de tensión. Las reinas Letizia y Sofía han posado juntas este sábado frente al hospital en el que está ingresado el rey Juan Carlos tras su operación de rodilla. En un momento nada pensado y nada forzado (guiño, guiño, codazo) la esposa y la madre del rey Felipe VI se han dejado fotografiar y grabar juntas para dar sensación de una relación cordial. Letizia se baja del coche y en un gesto totalmente espontáneo y para nada guionizado (más cozados) baja y abre la puerta de su suegra. Se miran. Se sonríen. Qué bien se llevan…
Posteriormente se pudo ver también a la emérita con sus nietas de la mano. Ambos momentos fueron muy comentados en las redes sociales, donde los tuiteros no perdieron la oportunidad de reflejar la tensión con sus clásicos memes:
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) 7 de abril de 2018
???? pic.twitter.com/CL4tZkrVYg
— Link (@Zatoitxi2) 7 de abril de 2018
— Iñigo Arretxe (@Betelu11) 7 de abril de 2018
Perdón ya paro. pic.twitter.com/XIKQRSe0Ya
— Link (@Zatoitxi2) 7 de abril de 2018
La estrategia de Casa Real para mejorar la imagen es disfrazar a las infantas de un personaje querido por todos: el inspector Gadget. pic.twitter.com/qzqWli11DU
— Dios (@Sr_Dios) 8 de abril de 2018
— bruckner13 (@bruckner13) 8 de abril de 2018
La Reconciliación primera parte, ¡¡Acción!! pic.twitter.com/7RYrKJ0WGA
— Creator Pijua (@pijua76) 7 de abril de 2018
Ya hay buen rollo. pic.twitter.com/Gk18OZwtHs
— Superlópez (@Superlopezxxl) 7 de abril de 2018
La ‘reconciliación’ de la reina Letizia y la reina Sofía, en cuatro imágenes pic.twitter.com/BUQE1q1kfC
— El Barón Rojo (@elbaronrojo) 8 de abril de 2018
- te mato la cara , te reviento , a mi no me jode nadie
+ quita vieja chocha , que me jodes la foto de perfil , que esto es un robado
- de robados sabes mucho , esa corona es mia
+ que sonrias que te mando a Grecia
- al alba , pistola
+ con el primer sol , 10 pasos pic.twitter.com/wED8mEzuf9
— Es usted imbecil? (@esustedimbecil) 8 de abril de 2018
Hoy en el Club de la Comedia Vip.... pic.twitter.com/sgXhUqPGn2
— Creator Pijua (@pijua76) 8 de abril de 2018
La reina Letizia ayudando a salir a su suegra del coche ! pic.twitter.com/sI3wnZbWqm
— Fer Novato (@fer_novato) 9 de abril de 2018
