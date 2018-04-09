Sonrisas ‘Profident’ después del momentazo de tensión. Las reinas Letizia y Sofía han posado juntas este sábado frente al hospital en el que está ingresado el rey Juan Carlos tras su operación de rodilla. En un momento nada pensado y nada forzado (guiño, guiño, codazo) la esposa y la madre del rey Felipe VI se han dejado fotografiar y grabar juntas para dar sensación de una relación cordial. Letizia se baja del coche y en un gesto totalmente espontáneo y para nada guionizado (más cozados) baja y abre la puerta de su suegra. Se miran. Se sonríen. Qué bien se llevan…

Posteriormente se pudo ver también a la emérita con sus nietas de la mano. Ambos momentos fueron muy comentados en las redes sociales, donde los tuiteros no perdieron la oportunidad de reflejar la tensión con sus clásicos memes:

- te mato la cara , te reviento , a mi no me jode nadie

+ quita vieja chocha , que me jodes la foto de perfil , que esto es un robado

- de robados sabes mucho , esa corona es mia

+ que sonrias que te mando a Grecia

- al alba , pistola

+ con el primer sol , 10 pasos pic.twitter.com/wED8mEzuf9

— Es usted imbecil? (@esustedimbecil) 8 de abril de 2018