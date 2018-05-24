Diario Público
La sentencia del caso 'Gürtel' El comunicado sobre Bárcenas que esta mañana se le ha ‘caído’ a la web del Partido Popular

Fue publicado el 28 de julio de 2009 (ese día Bárcenas dimitió tras ser imputado en la Gürtel) y hasta hoy aún estaba disponible en la web del Partido Popular. Durante la mañana de este jueves varios tuiteros lo convirtieron en viral y ahora ya no está disponible, aunque aún puede verse en la caché de Google.

Esta mañana se ha conocido la sentencia del caso Gürtel que condena a 351 años de cárcel a 29 de los 37 acusados en el juicio por la primera época de la trama corrupta. Correa, Bárcenas y el propio Partido Popular están entre los condenados.

El comunicado que hoy se le ha 'caído' a la web del PP constaba de cuatro puntos. En él, el PP aseguraba confiar “en la inocencia de Luis Bárcenas y en que así se demostrará en los Tribunales de Justicia” y también manifestaba su “reconocimiento a los más de 28 años de servicios de Luis Bárcenas" al partido. En otro de los puntos se destacaba que Bárcenas “ha sido ejemplo de profesionalidad y buen hacer”. Además, el comunicado explicaba que la renuncia “es transitoria hasta que quede acreditada su inocencia ante las instancias judiciales”.

