Hemos visto cosas que no creeríais en las portadas de ABC. Utilizar imágenes de catálogo con profusión (y poco acierto). Publicar entrevistas a ciertos políticos en jornada de reflexión. Convertir sin ningún rubor su periódico en una postal de cumpleaños para el rey. Olvidarse de publicar ciertas noticias…
Hoy el diario dirigido por Bieito Rubido ha vuelto a hacer un esfuerzo por innovar y ha convertido su portada en un meme. Este martes, con el Gobierno de Rajoy acorralado por la corrupción en su partido y la moción de censura presentada por el PSOE, su portada pone la atención en el riesgo que corre, no Rajoy, sino Pedro Sánchez.
En su curiosa portada de hoy aparece un fotomontaje de Sánchez caminando sobre el filo de una cuchilla, junto al siguiente titular: "La peligrosa apuesta de Sánchez".
La portada no ha pasado desapercibida para los tuiteros:
La suscripción de ABC a los fondos de imágenes es el dinero mejor invertido del mundo pic.twitter.com/5Hojywx1lb
— Moción de Pampsura (@pamplinero) 29 de mayo de 2018
ABC ha vuelto con el Paint! Que vergüenza de portada... pic.twitter.com/KIRwgyX3eT
— Rubén López (@rubenlodi) 28 de mayo de 2018
Bieito Rubido: «ABC hace una apuesta diaria por innovar en su portada» pic.twitter.com/3HsGq9BOan
— pérez de albéniz (@descodificador) 29 de mayo de 2018
Gracias a @abc_es el meme de su portada, me ha hecho reír mucho en este, el día de mi cumpleaños. pic.twitter.com/AuhrkX3p7H
— Jemmy "bicho" (@ultrink) 29 de mayo de 2018
El ABC lo ha vuelto a hacer. pic.twitter.com/EcXqxIGQTj
— Armuño Instrumental (@Armunho) 28 de mayo de 2018
Portada @abc_es
Sonrisas y lágrimashttps://t.co/VUiYSa6cLo pic.twitter.com/PNlESMxJvT
— Pablo Fernández (@sanbartolome13) 28 de mayo de 2018
Lo mejor de la portada de ABC es la frase:«sólo Rajoy cree que la moción puede salir» pic.twitter.com/vx8CNmAYxy
— Rubén López (@rubenlodi) 28 de mayo de 2018
