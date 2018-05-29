Diario Público
Diario Público

La prensa 'seria' “En ‘ABC’ han vuelto a usar el Paint”: la portada sobre Sánchez que parece un meme

Por

Hemos visto cosas que no creeríais en las portadas de ABC. Utilizar imágenes de catálogo con profusión (y poco acierto). Publicar entrevistas a ciertos políticos en jornada de reflexión. Convertir sin ningún rubor su periódico en una postal de cumpleaños para el rey. Olvidarse de publicar ciertas noticias

Hoy el diario dirigido por Bieito Rubido ha vuelto a hacer un esfuerzo por innovar y ha convertido su portada en un meme. Este martes, con el Gobierno de Rajoy acorralado por la corrupción en su partido y la moción de censura presentada por el PSOE, su portada pone la atención en el riesgo que corre, no Rajoy, sino Pedro Sánchez.

En su curiosa portada de hoy aparece un fotomontaje de Sánchez caminando sobre el filo de una cuchilla, junto al siguiente titular: "La peligrosa apuesta de Sánchez".

La portada no ha pasado desapercibida para los tuiteros:

Más en Tremending:

-El Gobierno asegura que Rajoy no va a dimitir y las redes especulan con sus excusas

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo