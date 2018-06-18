Diario Público
La portada de la revista ‘L’Espresso’ que “no puede explicar mejor” el racismo del Gobierno italiano

Después del papel del Gobierno italiano y su rechazo a los más de 600 migrantes del barco Aquarius, Italia se ha dividido en dos. Y el debate sobre la acogida de inmigrantes ha llegado hasta la portada de la revista L'Espresso.

"A la izquierda un ser humano, a la derecha no", expresaba el medio junto a una fotografía donde contraponía a un joven de raza africana y al ministro de Interior de Italia, Matteo Salvini.

El propio director de la revista se posicionaba a favor de los que han estado a la deriva en el Mediterráneo e instaba a los lectores a sumarse. "(...) con nuestra portada, te preguntamos de qué lado estás (...)", decía Carlo De Benedetti en un vídeo.

Los italianos, y muchos otros ciudadanos del resto del mundo, han optado por apoyar esta causa. Las redes aplauden la portada de L'Espresso y siguen criticando el racismo y el fascismo del ultraderechista Salvini.

