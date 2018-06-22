Diario Público
Diario Público

Mundial de Fútbol Rusia 2018 “Desierto de pelo”, “flequillo de carne”, “fosa séptica de chinchulines”: los insultos argentinos vuelven a asombrar al mundo

Por

Los insultos de los argentinos son todo un arte. Un género en sí mismo. Ya lo comprobamos hace unos meses en el amistoso entre la selección española y la de Argentina, cuando cargaron contra sus propios jugadores.

El fútbol desata pasiones como pocas cosas y los insultos son tristemente una parte habitual en el deporte rey. Sin embargo, los insultos de los argentinos en las redes sociales son caso aparte. Frases como “cementerio de canelones”, “arruinador de alegrías”, “tobogán de piojos”, “termotanque de sida”… Insultos tan desmesurados que pasan a ser cómicos.

Este jueves con la derrota de Argentina ante Croacia por 0-3 y el clamoroso fallo de su guardameta, hemos vuelto a comprobar el ingenio y las redes se han llenado de insultos de argentinos (y de imitadores) contra los jugadores de su propia selección:

