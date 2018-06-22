Los insultos de los argentinos son todo un arte. Un género en sí mismo. Ya lo comprobamos hace unos meses en el amistoso entre la selección española y la de Argentina, cuando cargaron contra sus propios jugadores.

El fútbol desata pasiones como pocas cosas y los insultos son tristemente una parte habitual en el deporte rey. Sin embargo, los insultos de los argentinos en las redes sociales son caso aparte. Frases como “cementerio de canelones”, “arruinador de alegrías”, “tobogán de piojos”, “termotanque de sida”… Insultos tan desmesurados que pasan a ser cómicos.

Este jueves con la derrota de Argentina ante Croacia por 0-3 y el clamoroso fallo de su guardameta, hemos vuelto a comprobar el ingenio y las redes se han llenado de insultos de argentinos (y de imitadores) contra los jugadores de su propia selección:

IMAGINATE QUE LA PELOTA ES UN REMEDIO CONTRA LA ALOPECIA Y AGARRALA, CABALLERO. — Gustavo Beaverhausen (@MisOdios) 21 de junio de 2018

PERO HAZ ALGO PUTO PELADO DE COJONES INÚTIL DE MIERDA DESIERTO DE PELO ANTICIPO DE QUIMIOTERAPIA DEJA DE VESTIRTE COMO UN PUTO SUBNORMAL PARA ESTAR EN EL BAQUILLO DANDO VUELTAS QUE NO ERES EL PUTO VIN DIESEL SAMPAOLI QUE SOS UN PUTO CALVO RIDÍCULO HACE ALGO BIEN FORRO DE MIERDA — Nox⏃ (@Paolohg899) 21 de junio de 2018

SAMPAOLI GORDO PUTO CALBO CÓMO SE TE OCURRE NO PONER A DYBALA DE TITULAR MALDITO COGOLLO DE ABONO SIN CUELLO LA ARGENTINA NO JUEGA A NADA QUÉ QUERÉS HACER BOTIJO DE GONORREA SI NO SABÉIS LLEVAR A ESTOS HIJOS DE REMIL BARCOS DE ESTIÉRCOL PECHOFRÍOS ANDATE A LA CONCHA DE LA LORA — Dictasson (@Dictali9) 16 de junio de 2018

ENZO PÉREZ MALDITO DESGUACE DE PIOJOS, ABERRANTE FOSA SÉPTICA DE CHINCHULINES CÓMO PODÉS PIFIARLA A PUERTA VACÍA?? OJALÁ TE EMPALE KING KONG CON UN DILDO ESTRATOSFÉRICO, LA CONCHA DE TU VIEJA — SirGuerra (@SirGuerra) 21 de junio de 2018

Los insultos Argentinos a Enzo Perez después de haber fallado una ocasión sin portero ???? pic.twitter.com/HvSaHlOAlj — SENTIMENT CULE (@senttimentcule) 21 de junio de 2018

CABALLERO PUTO CEMENTERIO DE PEINES, FLEQUILLO DE CARNE, MORITE HIJO DE PUTA — Luka Doncic te amo (@LownSG) 16 de junio de 2018

CABALLERO QUE TE PASA EN LAS PIERNAS, HIJO DE UN SISTEMA SOLAR REBOSANTE DE PUTAS, CABEZA DE RODILLA, SALAME, FORRO, LA CONCHA DE TU HERMANA, METETE EN UN COHETE Y ATERRIZÁ EN UNA GALAXIA DONDE NO SE TE PUEDA VER NI CON UN SATÉLITE, DEDICATE A ESQUILAR OVEJAS CALVO — ιvanιnнo (@IvaninhoFCB_) 21 de junio de 2018

¿Soy el único que quiere que pierda Argentina solo para leer insultos argentinos? — Carlos Valladolid (@carvalladolid) 21 de junio de 2018

CABALLERO MALPARIDO HIJO DE 500MIL PUTAS SIDOSAS, COJO MALNACIDO, GENOCIDA DE PEINES, TE VAN A SACAR EN LA CAJUELA, SOS UN IMPRESENTABLE MALDITA BOLSA DE SIDA NO ME PODES DAR UNA SOLA ALEGRIA CALVO PELOTUDO ME CAGO EN TUS MUERTOS #ARGCRO — Edgar Tarango (@edgar_tarango) 21 de junio de 2018

ENZO PÉREZ HIJO DE 800 CIVILIZACIONES DE RAMERAS BÍBLICAS. CÓMO CARAJO VAS A FALLAR ESA. NO TENÉS PIERNAS TENÉS 2 PÓLIPOS BENIGNOS. QUE ALGUIEN VELE A CAJÓN CERRADO A ESE MUERTO CARAJO. — Higuaínico (@SolitaireWolf_) 21 de junio de 2018

CABALLERO SI SOS TAN BUENO CON LOS PIES ANDATE BIEN DESPACITO A LA CONCHA DE TU HERMANA. HIJO DE UNA CAMIONADA DE PUTAS — Enzo (@EnzoooA) 21 de junio de 2018

CABALLERO LA CONCHA DE LA LORA, SOS UN PUTO TETRAPLEJICO. PUTO TARADO CATADOR DE LIQUIDO PRESEMINAL QUIERO MORIRME NOOOOOO SOS UNA MIERDA, VIOLADOR DE PEINES PAJERO DE BRAZZERS — Nkong (@MrInflz) 21 de junio de 2018

Argentino random tras ver a Caballero. pic.twitter.com/QCRfqaNkJg — Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) 21 de junio de 2018

MESSI TENES EL PECHO MAS HELADO QUE LA CONCHA DE ELSA DE FROZEN HIJO DE LA RECONTRACONCHA MADRE DE UN MONO CON SIFILIS — Nicx???????? (@whoisnicx) 16 de junio de 2018

Estáis todos poniendo en el buscador Willy Caballero para leer insultos argentinos y lo sabéis. ???????? — Paola Ojeda (@paoojepic) 21 de junio de 2018

NO HE IDO AL TRABAJO PARA VER A MI ARGENTINA PERDER CONTRA UN PAÍS INVENTADO POR NETFLIX PARA HACER UNA SERIE SOBRE VIKINGOS SAMPAOLI PAGAME EL SUELDO PELOTUDO — Alberto Herrera ???????? (@albertherrera94) 16 de junio de 2018

SAMPAOLI NO SAQUES A HIGUAIN NO VA A METER. NO LEO EL FUTURO PERO ES UN PUTO PARQUE DE TRUFAS HIGUAIN PINGÜINO JUBILADO — Alberto Herrera ???????? (@albertherrera94) 16 de junio de 2018

DI MARIA SOS UN CÁNCER, SOS PEOR QUE UN CÁNCER. SI AL CÁNCER LE DICEN TENÉS DI MARIA SE DEPRIME Y SE SUICIDA PARA NO SUFRIR — Rolanga Ross ???? (@BetterKhalDrogo) 11 de noviembre de 2016

Ojalá un argentino comentando mi vida sentimental. — Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) 21 de junio de 2018

???????? Hoy juega Argentina. ???????? Hoy juega Argentina. ???????? Hoy juega Argentina. ???????? Hoy juega Argentina. ???????? Hoy juega Argentina. ???????? Hoy juega Argentina. ???????? Hoy toca ronda de insultos argentinos jajaja. — Fernando  (@Sony1905) 16 de junio de 2018

Si tanto os gustan los argentinos insultando por qué no metéis uno en casa. — Love Will Tear Us Aznar (@lwtuaznar) 21 de junio de 2018