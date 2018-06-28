Diario Público
El PP trata de sumarse a las celebraciones del Orgullo LGTBI: “La definición misma del cinismo”

Este jueves se celebra el Día Internacional del Orgullo LGTB. Una jornada para celebrar los avances pero también recordar los deberes que la sociedad tiene aún pendientes. Una jornada en la que empresas, ciudadanos y partidos políticos se engalanan con la bandera arcoíris. Es el caso de, por ejemplo PSOE, Ciudadanos, Podemos o Izquierda Unida.

También el Partido Popular ha tirado de cinismo y ha querido sumarse a las celebraciones de este día. Sin embargo, las redes sociales no han podido olvidar el historial homófobo del Partido Popular. El PP fue el partido que se opuso con todas sus fuerzas, e incluso con acciones legales, contra el matrimonio igualitario. Por no hablar de las vergonzosas frases de dirigentes de este partido, como “un gay es una persona tarada”.

La cuenta en Twitter del Partido Popular ha puesto una bandera arcoíris, aunque a un tamaño casi invisible, y también ha publicado algún mensaje sobre “el orgullo de ser iguales, tolerantes y respetuosos”. Con el historial de este partdido no es extraño que decenas de tuiteros hayan echado en cara al PP su cinismo:

