El PP trata de sumarse a las celebraciones del Orgullo LGTBI: “La definición misma del cinismo”

Este jueves se celebra el Día Internacional del Orgullo LGTB. Una jornada para celebrar los avances pero también recordar los deberes que la sociedad tiene aún pendientes. Una jornada en la que empresas, ciudadanos y partidos políticos se engalanan con la bandera arcoíris. Es el caso de, por ejemplo PSOE, Ciudadanos, Podemos o Izquierda Unida.
También el Partido Popular ha tirado de cinismo y ha querido sumarse a las celebraciones de este día. Sin embargo, las redes sociales no han podido olvidar el historial homófobo del Partido Popular. El PP fue el partido que se opuso con todas sus fuerzas, e incluso con acciones legales, contra el matrimonio igualitario. Por no hablar de las vergonzosas frases de dirigentes de este partido, como “un gay es una persona tarada”.
La cuenta en Twitter del Partido Popular ha puesto una bandera arcoíris, aunque a un tamaño casi invisible, y también ha publicado algún mensaje sobre “el orgullo de ser iguales, tolerantes y respetuosos”. Con el historial de este partdido no es extraño que decenas de tuiteros hayan echado en cara al PP su cinismo:
No tenéis ningún derecho a usar nuestra bandera.
No apoyásteis algo tan básico como el matrimonio igualitario.
Negáis la existencia de agresiones homófobas.
Sois unos hipócritas interesados.
— Toni (@lluquino) 28 de junio de 2018
Pro-LGTBI pero no mucho pic.twitter.com/hEYr9xhG7B
— Modesto García (@modesto_garcia) 28 de junio de 2018
????️????????????????????????️????????????????????????️????????????????????????️????????????????????????️????Sois unos hipócritas. Cuanto me alegro de ver vuestro hundimiento como partido ????️????????????????????????️????????????????????????️????????????????????????️????????????????????????️????????????????????????️????
— RobeCruz???? (@RobertoCruz) 28 de junio de 2018
La misma definición de #cinismo . El PP vota en contra cualquier ley o proposición que tenga que ver con derechos #LGBT pero luego corriendo a ponerse el arcoiris #Orgullo2018 pic.twitter.com/1Nfxp6stY3
— Juan Fran Albert (@JFranAlbert) 28 de junio de 2018
Este tuit debería aparecer en el diccionario de la RAE como ejemplo de la palabra 'hipocresía'.
— NachoBassPérez (@NachoBassPerez) 28 de junio de 2018
Es que lo que hacen no es rectificar cuando hace 2 semanas escasas tumbaron esta ley. pic.twitter.com/3gDlaLNuoO
— Javi Cebolla (@JaviCebolla92) 28 de junio de 2018
Nada más que decir pic.twitter.com/9N9o5BNUWg
— Mario Lopez Cea (@MarioLopezCea) 28 de junio de 2018
Este mensaje es de verdad?
— JuanAntonio Carrasco (@tartesico) 28 de junio de 2018
— Rørik (@RoriksenG) 28 de junio de 2018
HIPÓCRITAS
— Jaime Guaza (@jaimeguaza) 28 de junio de 2018
Hipócritas
— Me llaman Antonio (y cosas peores) (@spidermandecai) 28 de junio de 2018
Buscando vuestra vergüenza... pic.twitter.com/vAMqic4s3f
— Antuan Austen ✍️???????? (@ArmaImpaciente) 28 de junio de 2018
Vuestro cinismo no tiene límites. Presentáis una moción en contra de la igualdad...y ahora esto
— jmpadillar (@jmpadillar) 28 de junio de 2018
Hipócritas. Os subís al carro y ni siquiera queréis estar en el.
— Anubis ???? (@anubispolitico) 28 de junio de 2018
mira mira mira, que me entran los siete males de ver el twit... cómo se puede tener tan poca vergüenza y tener los cojones tan gordos?!?!?!?!
— Miquel Gomis (@miquelgomis) 28 de junio de 2018
HIPÓCRITAS
— Diego Sánchez ???? (@diegosv99) 28 de junio de 2018
????????????????????????????????, pero que morro tienen ustedes, joder！ pic.twitter.com/NqjFjTUZND
— M. R. (@maripuri65) 28 de junio de 2018
Relacionado:
-“¿Cómo se puede tener tanta cara?”: Maroto asegura que si todos los gais fueran de IU no habría matrimonio igualitario
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>