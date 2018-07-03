La despedida de la selección de fútbol de Japón del Mundial que se está disputando en Rusia no puedo ser más cruel. Cayeron eliminados este lunes en octavos de final ante Bélgica al recibir un tanto en el último suspiro del partido. Los nipones llegaron a ir ganando 2-0, pero la selección belga se sobrepuso a la adversidad para acabar rematando la remontada en el minuto 94. Tras la siguiente jugada, el saque de medio campo, el árbitro pitó el final con la consiguiente decepción para el país del sol naciente.

Los nipones dieron la sorpresa sobre el campo, pero también una, y muy grata, en el vestuario. Tras caer eliminados de una manera tan dura, el equipo dejó el vestuario impoluto. Pero no sólo eso: dejaron un mensaje de despedida en ruso en el que ponía "Gracias".

This is the Japanese locker room after losing to Belgium in the 94th minute. 100% cleaned and left with a thank you note in Russian. Win with class, lose with class. #WorldCupRussia2018 #Japan pic.twitter.com/nMrSKkJfUk

— Heja Ambassador (@AmbassadorHeja) 3 de julio de 2018