Mundial de Rusia 2018 La lección de deportividad (y de educación) de Japón en su vestuario tras caer eliminada cruelmente en el Mundial

Por

La despedida de la selección de fútbol de Japón del Mundial que se está disputando en Rusia no puedo ser más cruel. Cayeron eliminados este lunes en octavos de final ante Bélgica al recibir un tanto en el último suspiro del partido. Los nipones llegaron a ir ganando 2-0, pero la selección belga se sobrepuso a la adversidad para acabar rematando la remontada en el minuto 94. Tras la siguiente jugada, el saque de medio campo, el árbitro pitó el final con la consiguiente decepción para el país del sol naciente.

Los nipones dieron la sorpresa sobre el campo, pero también una, y muy grata, en el vestuario. Tras caer eliminados de una manera tan dura, el equipo dejó el vestuario impoluto. Pero no sólo eso: dejaron un mensaje de despedida en ruso en el que ponía "Gracias".

Además, su afición, que llenó de color las gradas del Rostov Arena, recogió todos los desperdicios que habían dejado en el estadio al acabar el partido, al igual que hicieron en los anteriores choques, una acción y unas imágenes que ya se hicieron virales entonces. Y de la misma manera que los seguidores de Senegal.

Un aficionado japonés recoge los desperdicios tras el partido de su selección contra Bélgica. REUTERS/Toru Hana

