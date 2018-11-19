Antonio Pulido, vicesecretario general de Adicae, ha escrito en Twitter "agáchate nena y chupa" para responder a una información que denuncia la veintena de condenas por abusos de esta asociación hacia sus trabajadores.
"Agáchate nena y chupa”. El vicesecretario general de Adicae, @pulidoantonio, contesta así a un tuit sobre la veintena de condenas a su asociación por abusos laborales. Vomitivo.https://t.co/cZS2AoCoZU— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) 18 de noviembre de 2018
El aluvión de tuits criticando esta publicación ha hecho que el vicesecretario de Adicae lo elimine de su cuenta.
Pulido ha querido zanjar la polémica de su tuit machista con el siguiente comentario: "Pido disculpas oficiales por lo desacertado de mi comentario, ahora si me disculpáis me voy a ver la temporada 10 de Rupaul Drag Race".
Pido disculpas oficiales por lo desacertado de mi comentario, ahora si me disculpáis me voy a ver la temporada 10 de Rupaul Drag Race @RuPaulsDragRace pic.twitter.com/OMrkVUdo8l— Anto Pulido (@pulidoantonio) 18 de noviembre de 2018
