Adicae "Agáchate nena y chupa": la reacción del vicesecretario de Adicae a los abusos laborales en la asociación

Tras la polémica suscitada en la red social, Antonio Pulido ha borrado el comentario machista de su cuenta personal.  

Captura de pantalla del tuit escrito por el visecretario general de Adicae - Twitter

Antonio Pulido, vicesecretario general de Adicae, ha escrito en Twitter "agáchate nena y chupa" para responder a una información que denuncia la veintena de condenas por abusos de esta asociación hacia sus trabajadores.  

El aluvión de tuits criticando esta publicación ha hecho que el vicesecretario de Adicae lo elimine de su cuenta. 

Pulido ha querido zanjar la polémica de su tuit machista con el siguiente comentario: "Pido disculpas oficiales por lo desacertado de mi comentario, ahora si me disculpáis me voy a ver la temporada 10 de Rupaul Drag Race".

