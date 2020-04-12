Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre de 36 años por violencia de género en Sevilla

Detenido un hombre de 36 años por violencia de género en Sevilla

La víctima es una mujer de 30 años, quien estuvo retenida contra su voluntad en el domicilio de una tía del hombre, posteriormente detenido, desde el miércoles.

Un coche de Policía Nacional.- EFE

SEVILLA

EUROPA PRESS

La Policía Local de Sevilla ha detenido a un varón de 36 años acusado de violencia de género tras denunciar su pareja que llevaba encerrada en una vivienda contra su voluntad desde el Miércoles Santo.

Según concreta Emergencias Sevilla en una nota de prensa, esta actuación se ha producido este Sábado Santo sobre las 23,30 horas en el marco de las actuaciones llevadas a cabo por la Policía durante el confinamiento de la población por el coronavirus (Covid-19).

La víctima es una mujer de 30 años, quien estuvo retenida contra su voluntad en el domicilio de una tía de su pareja, posteriormente detenido, desde el miércoles.

Durante este periodo, el agresor le pudo privar del teléfono al tiempo de amenazarla de muerte y agredirla, y le quito también pertenencias, que estaban en el interior del coche estacionado en la calle. Según la Policía, todo apunta a un episodio de celos como el detonante de esta situación.

Aprovechando un descuido de su agresor, logro escapar y avisar a la Policía Local. A la vista de los hechos, los agentes localizaron al presunto agresor quien reconoció haber discutido con su pareja, accediendo a entregarle sus pertenencias que tenía dentro del coche.

