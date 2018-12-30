Público
Sagrada Familia Detenido un militar francés al entrar en la Sagrada Familia con cargadores de pistola

Los Mossos no creen que el hombre pretendiera cometer una atentado terrorista en Barcelona. El hombre afirmó que fue un descuido, ya que fue interceptado junto a su familia, aunque fue detenido tras serle encontrada una pistola en el coche.

Las obras de la Sagrada Familia. REUTERS/John Schults/File Photo

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido este domingo a un ciudadano francés, al parecer militar de profesión, que pretendía entrar en la Sagrada Familia de Barcelona con diversos cargadores de pistola, aunque la Policía no cree que pretendiera realizar un atentado.

Según fuentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra, los hechos se han producido alrededor de las 17.00 horas cuando los vigilantes del control de seguridad de la Sagrada Familia han detectado que uno de los visitantes llevaba encima diversos cargadores de pistola en una bolsa.

Los efectivos policiales han identificado al individuo retenido, que iba acompañado de su familia y ha manifestado ser miembro del ejército francés y que había cometido un descuido al portar en la bolsa los cargadores de pistola.

La policía ha procedido a continuación a registrar el vehículo del ciudadano francés retenido y han encontrado una pistola, motivo por el cual ha procedido a su detención por tenencia ilícita de armas.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han iniciado una investigación para aclarar los hechos y, fuentes policiales, han apuntado que el detenido está colaborando y que no creen que pretendiera realizar un atentado en la Sagrada Familia.

