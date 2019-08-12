Público
Incendios El incendio de Gran Canaria sigue sin control y ya afecta a 1.500 hectáreas 

Durante la noche, han tenido que ser desalojadas 125 personas de la localidad de Tejeda que han sido evacuados a un nuevo albergue habilitado en el municipio de San Mateo, que se suman al millar desalojados el fin de semana.

n helicóptero en el incendio declarado este sábado en la zona de Artenara en el oeste de la isla de Gran Canaria. EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.

El incendio forestal que se declaró el pasado sábado en el barrio de Juncalillo, en las cumbres de Gran Canaria, todavía no ha podido ser controlado y la zona afectada ha aumentado de 1.000 a 1.500 hectáreas, dado que durante la noche se han registrado rachas de viento de 70 kilómetros por hora que dificultaron que se pudiese contener dentro del perímetro establecido en el día de ayer, de 23 kilómetros.

En una nueva rueda de prensa para dar cuenta de las tareas de extinción y la evolución del incendio, el presidente de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres, afirmó que la noche ha sido "especialmente dura", pues si bien hasta las doce de la noche se pudo contener el fuego dentro del perímetro, alrededor de la una de la madrugada fue necesario evacuar el casco de Tejeda y barrios aledaños, cuyos vecinos han sido alojados en el albergue instalado en el municipio de San Mateo y no regresarán a sus casas hasta que no se garantice la seguridad.

Ángel Víctor Torres añadió que a partir de las dos de la mañana se pudo contener que el incendio fuera a más, pero con la llegada de la luz del día se ha comprobado que el perímetro de la zona afectada sigue siendo de 23 kilómetros, si bien ha aumentado de 1.000 a 1.500 hectáreas. En cualquier caso, advirtió que el balance "podía haber sido bastante peor".

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

