Las lluvias torrenciales complican la circulación en Barcelona

En apenas 20 minutos han llegado a caer hasta 45 litros por metro cuadrado. El Aeropuerto de El Prat ha vivido también una jornada complicada, con retrasos generalizados y decenas de cancelaciones. 

Imagen de las lluvias torrenciales en Barcelona.- EFE

La lluvia se ha cebado con Barcelona a lo largo del día. El agua no ha dado tregua a la ciudad llegando a inundar algunas estaciones de metro. Hasta 45 litros por metro cuadrado en tan sólo 20 minutos han causado estragos en ciertas zonas de la ciudad. 

En concreto, las temperaturas han bajado hasta seis grados en menos de una hora; de 23 grados a 17. Este descenso ha hecho los parques y zonas de ocio de la ciudad, así como las terrazas, quedaran desiertas a lo largo de la tarde. 

El Aeropuerto de El Prat ha vivido también una jornada complicada, con retrasos generalizados y decenas de cancelaciones a causa de la huelga del personal de tierra de Iberia, agravada por las fuertes lluvias registradas en Barcelona, que han obligado a cerrar temporalmente las pistas.

Los mayores problemas se han registrado este mediodía, cuando una fuerte tormenta acompañada de rayos y rachas de viento ha paralizado completamente la actividad del aeropuerto entre las 12.53 y las 13.30 horas.

Durante los cerca de 40 minutos que las pistas han permanecido inoperativas, numerosos aviones han tenido que sobrevolar el espacio aéreo esperando poder aterrizar y cinco han tenido que ser desviados a otros aeropuertos, entre ellos un Easyjet procedente de Basilea (Suiza) que se ha redirigido a Girona y un Ryanair que venía de Hamburgo (Alemania) y que ha tomado tierra en Reus (Tarragona).

