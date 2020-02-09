Estás leyendo: Muere el periodista y escritor David Gistau

Muere el periodista y escritor David Gistau

El pasado 29 de noviembre, el columnista de 'El Mundo' quedó en estado de inconsciencia mientras se entrenaba boxeando en una gimnasio del centro de la capital. Tenía 50 años, estaba casado y tenía cuatro hijos.

El periodista madrileño David Gistau ha fallecido este domingo en Madrid después de que el pasado 29 de noviembre quedara en estado de inconsciencia mientras se entrenaba boxeando en una gimnasio del centro de la capital. Tenía 50 años, estaba casado y tenía cuatro hijos.

Tras un exitoso inicio como guionista de televisión, Gistau dio el paso al periodismo, su verdadera vocación, siendo corresponsal en localizaciones diversas como Afganistán y Sudáfrica, país este último en el que cubrió el Mundial de Fútbol de 2010. Formó parte del staff de diferentes medios como La Razón (1997-2004), El Mundo (2005-2013) y ABC, diario en el que se desempeñaría como columnista hasta 2018. 

Regresó hace dos años a El Mundo e inició una colaboración con Carlos Herrera en la COPE. Sus columnas solían abordar la actualidad del día, siendo los tejemanejes de la arena política el principal blanco de sus textos. El deporte era una de sus pasiones, en concreto el boxeo, cuya práctica le dejó le provocó, a la postre, una grave lesión cerebral.

