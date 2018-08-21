Ourense y Pontevedra continúan este martes 21 de agosto en alerta amarilla -riesgo- por altas temperaturas de hasta 37 grados, un aviso al que se suma Cáceres, que además presenta riesgo por tormentas, al igual que Salamanca, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
Este martes se espera un predominio del tiempo estable, con cielos poco nubosos o despejados y con nubosidad de evolución diurna en amplias zonas del interior peninsular.
Además, la AEMET no descarta algún chubasco o tormenta ocasional por la tarde en áreas de montaña, siendo más probable en Pirineos. También podrían producirse algunas tormentas dispersas en Extremadura, acompañadas de rachas fuertes de viento. Es probable que aparezcan intervalos nubosos en el norte de Canarias y, a primeras horas, en el área cantábrica, norte de Galicia, Estrecho y Melilla.
Por otro lado, las temperaturas irán en ascenso en el Cantábrico oriental, alto Ebro, Navarra y Canarias, alcanzando valores por encima de los habituales en Galicia, litoral oriental peninsular y Baleares y se prevén pocos cambios en el resto.
Habrá viento de componente norte en el extremo norte peninsular, Baleares y Canarias, y viento de componente este en el litoral andaluz, con vientos de levante fuerte en el Estrecho. Por último, viento flojo en el resto, con rachas fuertes en zonas de tormentas.
