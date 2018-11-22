RTVE ha presentado un recurso de casación ante el Tribunal Supremo para eludir una sentencia de la Audiencia Nacional, según ha informado Vertele este jueves. Ya en marzo presentó otro de apelación, que le fue desestimado. Ambos comparten el mismo objetivo: encubrir los sueldos de los directivos de la Corporación.
A pesar de que RTVE afirmó el pasado mes de octubre que haría públicos los sueldos de sus dirigentes conforme a la sentencia de la Audiencia Nacional, la Corporación ha vuelto a recurrir la sentencia que le obliga a hacerlo por ser un organismo público.
Los servicios jurídicos de RTVE justifican el recurso al explicar que han de tomarse en cuenta los "límites de acceso a la información pública". Consideran que la justicia no debe utilizar el mismo criterio sobre los directivos que sobre el resto de cargos de la Corporación.
Como se indica en el texto del recurso al que ha tenido acceso el portal de información televisiva, los directivos afirman que la "ponderación de derechos no puede ser igual para directores que para subdirectores".
La controversia comenzó en 2016, cuanto CCOO solicitó la retribución anual bruta de los directivos entre 2014 y 2015. Sin embargo, RTVE ignoró la demanda.
Pese a que la postura de RTVE fue criticada por al Consejo de Transparencia y Buen Gobierno y a que la Audiencia Nacional dio la razón a CCOO, el sindicato afirma que no han recibido información alguna sobre el salario de los directivos de la corporación televisiva.
