Sanidad suma 19.382 casos a lo largo del fin de semana, 2.060 en las últimas 24 horas

madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha publicado este lunes la actualización de las cifras de contagios, hospitalizaciones y fallecimientos por coronavirus en España. Desde el pasado viernes la cifra total de contagios por covid-19 en España ha aumentado en 19.382 casos. De estos casos, 2.060 corresponden a los registrados en las últimas 24 horas, un dato que coloca la cifra total de personas contagiadas en 405.436.
Tras esta actualización, la cifra oficial de personas que han fallecido en España por covid-19 desde que empezó la pandemia es de 28.872. Sanidad confirma que, en los últimos 7 días, han fallecido en nuestro país 96 personas y, desde el viernes, el total de personas que han perdido la vida ha aumentado en 34.
Simón ha explicado que la edad media ha bajado. "Eso provoca cuadros más leves, pero a medida que se incrementa la cantidad de casos es de esperar que haya cuadros más graves".
Actualmente, en España hay más de 5.484 personas hospitalizadas, de las cuales 658 están en la UCI.
Fernando Simón ha mostrado su preocupación por la situación actual de la Comunidad de Madrid y ha explicado que si el número de casos sigue incrementándose "habrá que tomar medidas drásticas".
Con estas cifras, España se convierte en oficialmente en el primer país en Europa que pasa de los 400.000 casos confirmados.
