Un turista español, herido por arma blanca en el centro de París

El hombre, que se encontraba paseando por una de las arterias principales de la capital, fue atacado con un cúter por un agresor de nacionalidad rumana en estado de ebriedad.

Policía París
Foto de archivo tomada el 19 de marzo de 2020 en la que un oficial de policía le pide la documentación a un motorista en París. Philippe Lopez / AFP

París

Actualizado:

Un turista español resultó este sábado herido tras ser agredido con un cúter en el centro de París, según indicó la Fiscalía de París, que informó de la apertura de una investigación policial por tentativa de homicidio.

El hombre, que se encontraba paseando por una de las arterias principales de la capital, la calle Rivoli, donde se encuentra el Museo del Louvre, fue hospitalizado y se encuentra fuera de peligro.

Según la Fiscalía, el agresor, un hombre de nacionalidad rumana, fue detenido inmediatamente. La prensa francesa informó de que la víctima iba acompañada por una mujer que no resultó herida, y destacó que el agresor estaba en estado de ebriedad.

El perfil del autor ha llevado a los investigadores a descartar inicialmente la pista terrorista.

