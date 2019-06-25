Público
Ciencia La Autoridad Fiscal critica la reducción de la inversión en I+D+i de España

Solo se conceden 18 patentes por millón de habitantes frente a las 174 de Alemania o las 72 de media de la Unión Europea.

Una microbióloga en el laboratorio. / Pixabay

La Autoridad Independiente de Responsabilidad Fiscal (AIReF) critica la reducción de inversión en I+D+i en el país. Además, señala que en España solo se conceden 18 patentes por millón de habitantes frente a las 174 de Alemania o las 72 de media de la Unión Europea. Concreta, además, que "entre 2009 y 2016, el presupuesto del Estado en términos de innovación disminuyó aproximadamente un 33%".

La institución considera que el número de ayudas es insuficiente porque solo cubre al 21% de los potenciales investigadores y al 5% en la fase posdoctoral y propone revisar periódicamente la generosidad de las becas para hacerlas más competitivas.

Así lo hace en un informe sobre ayudas predoctorales para la formación de personal investigador (FPI) y los contratos posdoctorales Ramón y Cajal, en el que resalta que el gasto que España dedica en este ámbito apenas tiene reflejo en términos de innovación y echa en falta la integración del sistema público de I+D+I con el sector privado.

En concreto, la institución señala que esta inversión alcanzó algo más de 13.000 millones de euros en 2016 -un 1,2% del PIB-. Una cifra muy lejana al 2% de la media europea.

Por último, cree que se puede mejorar la reputación de las instituciones y la calidad investigadora y critica la alta burocratización del procedimiento y su falta de transparencia.

