Las capas superiores de tierra alrededor del cráter Chicxulub en el México actual contienen altas cantidades de agua, así como rocas porosas de carbonato y evaporita. Cuando se calientan y perturban el impacto, estas rocas se habrían descompuesto, arrojando grandes cantidades de dióxido de carbono, azufre y vapor de agua a la atmósfera.
El azufre habría sido particularmente peligroso ya que rápidamente forma aerosoles, pequeñas partículas que habrían bloqueado los rayos del sol, deteniendo la fotosíntesis en las plantas y enfriando rápidamente el clima. Esto eventualmente contribuyó al evento de extinción masiva que mató al 75 por ciento de la vida en la Tierra.
El equipo de investigadores de Imperial, la Universidad de Friburgo y la Universidad de Texas en Austin, examinaron la forma y la estructura del subsuelo del cráter utilizando datos geofísicos para alimentar las simulaciones que ayudaron a diagnosticar el ángulo y la dirección del impacto. Su análisis también fue informado por los resultados recientes de la perforación en el cráter de 200 km de ancho, que trajo rocas que contenían evidencia de las fuerzas extremas generadas por el impacto.
Las simulaciones reconstruyeron la formación de cráteres con detalles sin precedentes y nos dan más pistas sobre cómo se forman los cráteres más grandes de la Tierra. Las simulaciones anteriores en 3D del impacto de Chicxulub solo cubrieron las primeras etapas del impacto, que incluyen la producción de un agujero profundo en forma de cuenco en la corteza conocido como el cráter transitorio y la expulsión de rocas, agua y sedimentos a la atmósfera.
El coautor Dr. Auriol Rae, de la Universidad de Friburgo, dijo: "A pesar de estar enterrado debajo de casi un kilómetro de rocas sedimentarias, es notable que los datos geofísicos revelen mucho sobre la estructura del cráter, lo suficiente como para describir la dirección y el ángulo del impacto".
Los investigadores dicen que si bien el estudio nos ha brindado información importante sobre el impacto de la destrucción de los dinosaurios, también nos ayuda a comprender cómo se forman los grandes cráteres en otros planetas.
