Asteroide Una roca desprendida de un asteroide genera una gran bola de fuego sobre el sur español

La roca entró de forma brusca en nuestra atmósfera, donde se destruyó por completo. La luz que se produjo fue grabada por el Complejo Astronómico de la Hita (Toledo).

Imagen de la bola de fuego que se vio en el sur del país

La bola de fuego que se vio en el sur del país./ FUNDACIÓN ASTROHITA

Una roca procedente de un asteroide ha entrado bruscamente en la atmósfera terrestre sobre la una y media de esta madrugada, generando una gran bola de fuego sobre el sur del país, que ha podido ser vista desde gran parte de España y que ha sido grabada por los detectores del Complejo Astronómico de La Hita (Toledo).

Estos detectores trabajan en el marco del Proyecto SMART, que tiene como objetivo monitorizar continuamente el cielo con el fin de registrar y estudiar el impacto contra la atmósfera terrestre de rocas procedentes de distintos objetos del Sistema Solar, ha informado en un comunicado la Fundación Astrohita.

El evento ha sido analizado desde la Red de Bólidos y Meteoros del Suroeste de Europa por el investigador responsable del proyecto, el profesor José María Madiedo, de la Universidad de Huelva.

Este análisis ha permitido determinar que la roca que originó este fenómeno entró en la atmósfera a unos 72.000 kilómetros por hora sobre el mar Mediterráneo, frente a las costas de Almería, y que esa enorme velocidad hizo que la roca se volviese incandescente, generándose una brillante bola de fuego a una altitud de unos 116 kilómetros sobre el nivel del mar.

El fenómeno alcanzó un brillo superior al de la Luna llena, por lo que pudo ser visto desde más de 500 kilómetros de distancia y la roca se destruyó completamente en la atmósfera, sin que ningún fragmento llegase a caer al mar.

Además del Complejo Astronómico de La Hita, la bola de fuego pudo ser grabada también por los detectores que el proyecto SMART opera en los observatorios astronómicos de Calar Alto (Almería), La Sagra (Granada), Sierra Nevada (Granada) y Sevilla.

