El Instituto Nacional de Ciberseguridad (INCIBE) ha alertado de que ha detectado varias campañas, a través de correos electrónicos falsos, que intentan robar datos personales de los usuarios haciéndose pasar por la Agencia Tributaria.
Según el centro tecnológico, con sede en León, podrían estar afectados todos los usuarios que reciban el correo electrónico, accedan a la web fraudulenta y faciliten sus datos personales.
El INCIBE aconseja para evitar este tipo de engaños prestar atención a la URL a la que se está accediendo y comprobar que sea realmente la del supuesto servicio. En caso de duda, recomienda consultar la veracidad del correo con la entidad pertinente y nunca facilitar datos personales o bancarios.
En el caso de que un usuario haya sido víctima de esta suplantación y haya facilitado sus datos personales en la página web maliciosa, le recomienda detectar si sus datos privados están siendo utilizados sin su consentimiento y comprobar qué información suya circula por Internet.
Recuerda a quienes tras realizar una búsqueda en Internet encuentren alguna información indebida o que no les guste, que pueden ejercer los derechos de acceso, rectificación, cancelación u oposición (ARCO) sobre datos personales.
Del mismo modo, si han proporcionado datos bancarios, recalca que deben contactar inmediatamente con su banco para tomar las medidas de seguridad que correspondan, y así intentar evitar que se realicen cargos adicionales en tu cuenta.
Finalmente, a quienes hayan recibido dicho correo y tengan dudas, les indica que consulten directamente con la Agencia Tributaria (@informaticaaeat), o con terceros de confianza, como son las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado (FCSE) y la Oficina de Seguridad del Internauta (OSI) a través de la línea de ayuda en ciberseguridad de INCIBE, 900116117.
