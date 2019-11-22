Explota el cohete Starship, el prototipo de nave espacial de Elon Musk

El primer prototipo completo de acero inoxidable de la nave Starship de Space X, llamado Mk1, explotó durante una prueba de presión criogénica este 20 de noviembre en Boca Chica (Texas).
SpaceX ahora se centrará en desarrollar prototipos más avanzados en lugar de reparar y volver a probar el Mk1, informó el fundador y CEO de la compañía, Elon Musk, a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
Los representantes de SpaceX reforzaron esta noción en un comunicado enviado por correo electrónico.
El Mk1 fue presentado a fines de septiembre. La nave de 50 metros de altura sirvió como telón de fondo para la actualización anual de diseño de Musk sobre Starship, el sistema de transporte tripulado hacia el espacio exterior.
Se trata de una nave espacial (también conocida como Starship) y un cohete gigante llamado Super Heavy, que se presentaban como "reutilizables". La nave espacial, según el propio Elon Musk, iba a ser capaz de transportar alrededor de 100 personas a la Luna, Marte o, eventualmente, a cualquier otro lugar deseado.
Starship Mk2, el siguiente prototipo, ya está en construcción en las instalaciones de SpaceX en la costa espacial de Florida. Al igual que el Mk1, el Mk2 tiene tres de los motores Raptor de próxima generación de SpaceX. La nave final estará propulsada por seis Raptors.
Durante su actualización de diseño de septiembre, Musk dijo que el Mk1 volará vuelos de prueba sin tripulación a una altitud de 20 kilómetros más o menos, tal vez antes de fin de año. Con el abandono de este prototipo está por ver cómo afectará a los planes de Space X, que prevé llegar a la Luna para 2022 con una Starship. La NASA cuenta con esta nave para llevar carga útil a la Luna dentro del Programa Artemisa.
