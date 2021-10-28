Facebook deja de ser Facebook y se convierte en Meta

La empresa antes conocida como Facebook, red social que revolucionó nuestro modo de relacionarnos, y que también es propietaria de Instagram y WhasApp, ha dejado de llamarse Facebook para pasar a denominarse Meta, en una clara apuesta por la realidad virtual.

El anuncio lo ha realizado su fundador, Mark Zuckerberg, quien ha explicado en el marco de la conferencia Connect su visión de lo que ya han bautizado como "metaverso", una suerte de realidad paralela íntegramente digital a la que prevén dedicar buena parte de sus próximas inversiones.

El cambio de nomenclatura afectará de forma exclusiva a la cúspide de la corporación, un nombre matriz que engloba las empresas subsidiarias, de tal forma que la conocida red social seguirá llamándose Facebook, por lo que el cambio apenas será perceptible para la mayoría de los usuarios.

La semana pasada Facebook anunciaba a bombo y platillo su intención de contratar a 10.000 personas de Europa para construir su "metaverso". El objetivo no es otro que integrar la realidad virtual y la realidad aumentada para hacer una red social lo más "real" –y adictiva– posible.



El término, que la RAE por el momento no recoge, hace referencia a un mundo creado por una máquina en el que los participantes, a través de una experiencia inmersiva, logren no sólo comunicarse, sino también construir y demoler, comprar y vender, odiarse profundamente e incluso –si es menester– amarse con la fuerza (y la audacia) de lo no real.