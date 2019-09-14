Un grupo de científicos españoles ha localizado por primera vez microplásticos en los mejillones de roca de la ría de Vigo y del mar Cantábrico.

Los investigadores del Centro Oceanográfico de Vigo, del Instituto Español de Oceanografía (IEO), Pablo Reguera, Lucía Viñas y Jesús Gago ha mostrado los resultados de su investigación en un artículo publicado en la revista Scientia Marina, donde dan cuenta de la presencia de contaminación en la costa notreste española.

Según los científicos, la concentración de microplásticos es superior en áreas del Cantábrico —entre 2,55 y 2,8 microplásticos por cada gramo de peso— que en las de la bahía viguesa — entre 1,59 y 1,28— , aunque el patrón de contaminación observado se ajustó al esperado.

Microplásticos localizados en los mejillones de la costa noroeste española visto por microscopio.

El trabajo, sin embargo, ha confirmado que los mejillones son "organismos centinela" adecuados para el seguimiento de la contaminación por microplásticos en la costa.

"No hay motivo para la alarma. Son valores más o menos similares a los que se están detectando en otros países como Reino Unido, Francia o Noruega", ha afirmado el investigador Jesús Gago, coautor del estudio, al diario Faro de Vigo. "No es de recibo que se genere ningún tipo de alarma sanitaria con los productos marinos, pues las partículas prácticamente están en todos. Ya hay estudios sobre su presencia en la sal, la miel o la cerveza", sentencia el científico, que insiste en que el estudio no trata del impacto en la salud de los mejillones o las personas, sino en la mera presencia de estas partículas.

