Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

La imagen del Sol más cercana tomada nunca

La nave Parker Solar Probe de la NASA ha remitido a la Tierra la imagen de actividad solar tomada más cerca de nuestra estrella por una misión espacial.

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 1
Esta es la imagen del Sol más cercana tomada nunca. - NASA

Esta es la imagen del Sol más cercana tomada nunca. - NASA

La nave Parker Solar Probe de la NASA ha remitido a la Tierra la imagen de actividad solar tomada más cerca de nuestra estrella por una misión espacial. Esta foto del instrumento WISPR (generador de imágenes de campo amplio para la sonda solar) de Parker Solar Probe muestra una serpentina coronal, vista sobre la extremidad este del Sol el 8 de noviembre de 2018.

Las serpentinas coronales son estructuras de material solar dentro de la atmósfera del Sol, la corona, que usualmente cubren regiones de mayor actividad solar. La estructura fina de la serpentina es muy clara, con al menos dos rayos visibles. Parker Solar Probe estaba a aproximadamente 27,1 millones de kilómetros de la superficie del Sol cuando se tomó esta imagen. El objeto brillante cerca del centro de la imagen es Mercurio, y los puntos oscuros son el resultado de la corrección de fondo.

En su cuenta de Twitter, la misión Parker Solar Probe señala que esta imagen del Sol ha sido tomada más cerca de nuestra estrella de lo que cualquier nave espacial ha viajado antes.

La Parker Solar Probe será la primera nave espacial en sobrevolar la corona solar. Este viaje determinará la estructura y dinámica del campo magnético de la corona, entenderá cómo la corona solar y el viento se calientan y aceleran y determinará los procesos que aceleran las partículas energéticas.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas