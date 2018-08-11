Agosto vuelve a permitirnos disfrutar del fenómeno de las Perseidas. En esta ocasión y a diferencia de otros años, gracias a la Luna nueva se podrá observar buena cantidad estrellas, debido a las altas velocidades con las que entrarán en la atmósfera. Reserva la noche del 12 de agosto al lunes 13 de agosto y conoce algunos datos del fenómeno que podremos disfrutar en unos días.
Las lágrimas de San Lorenzo se producen cuando la traza de partículas de polvo y rocas que dejan los cometas en su órbita alrededor del Sol entran en la atmósfera de la Tierra y se volatilizan produciendo este efecto luminoso.
Cuando se cruzan con nuestro planeta impactan contra la atmósfera; el choque produce, en estos minúsculos fragmentos, un aumento de temperatura de hasta cinco mil grados en una fracción de segundo, lo que hace que se desintegren y emitan un destello de luz, meteoro o estrella fugaz.
En cuanto a la velocidad, estas se mueven a 210.000 kilómetros por hora, produciendo fuertes destellos de luz, a pesar de su minúsculo tamaño.
La frecuencia con la que se podrán ver varia dependiendo del momendo de la noche; podría ser de 60 y 70 meteoros por hora o de 150 a 200.
En cuanto al día, la mejor noche para verlas es la del domingo 12 de agosto al lunes 13 de agosto, llegando a su pico máximo de actividad entre las 22 y las 10 de la mañana del lunes.
Conseguir fotografiar las Perseidas es un gran reto si no dispones de un buen equipo fotográfico, sin embargo, una plataforma estable o tripode te ayudará. En cuanto al disparo, optar siempre por exposiciones largas que permitan captar el destello de luz.
Aunque deben su nombre a la constelación de Perseo, nada tienen que ver con ella. La explicación está en el cometa 109P/Swift Tuttuleen y el momento en el que su órbita se cruza con la de la Tierra.
Agosto viene cargado de más eventos cósmicos, tales como el desfile planetario de Júpiter, Marte, Venus y la Vía Láctea; las Oriónidas (el 21 y 22 de octubre); las Leónida (17 y 18 de noviembre); o las Gemínidas (el 13 y 14 de diciembre).
Muchas ciudades ofrecen a sus visitantes o lugareños observaciones organizadas. Sin embargo, esta lluvia de estrellas también podrá disrutarse en directo a través de Internet y gracias al Observatorio del Teide de Tenerife y Sky-Live-Tv.
