PNAS Científicos demuestran que la fatiga crónica sí existe

Esta enfermedad afecta a unas 100.000 personas en España y a aproximadamente dos millones de personas en EEUU. 

La fatiga crónica afecta a unas 100.000 personas en España. PIXABAY

La fatiga crónica existe y se puede detectar a partir de un análisis de sangre. Es lo que se desprende de un estudio publicado este lunes en la revista PNAS, en el que defiende que una combinación de factores puede desencadenar esta enfermedad.

A tenor de la publicación, los avances en la detección eléctrica y en la inteligencia digital permiten establecer un biomarcador de diagnóstico y una plataforma de detección de fármacos para el Síndrome de Fatiga Crónica/Encefalomielitis Miálgica (SFC/EM).

Actualmente no existe una prueba biológica bien establecida, pero las alteraciones moleculares observadas en numerosos estudios ofrecen la oportunidad de desarrollar un diagnóstico a partir de muestras de sangre, tal y como señala la revista. 

El grupo de investigadores, encabezado por el profesor de la Escuela de Medicina de la Universidad Stanford (EEUU) Ron Davis, confía en que este ensayo sea ampliado en laboratorios de investigación y clínicas para poner fin a esta enfermedad que afecta a unas 100.000 personas en España y a aproximadamente dos millones de personas en EEUU.

