WhatsApp WhatsApp bloqueará las cuentas a los menores de 16 años

Aún no se sabe cómo hará la aplicación de mensajería para detectar a aquellos usuarios menores de la edad permitida. Todo parece indicar que será mediante la acusación directa de terceros.

La aplicación de mensajería WhatsApp. Reuters

La aplicación de mensajería WhatsApp restringirá su uso a los menores de 16 años, la edad mínima permitida en sus términos de servicio en Europa, con su próxima actualización 2.19.222, según informa WABetaInfo.

La plataforma de mensajería estableció en 2012 que sus servicios solo podrían ser utilizados por mayores de 16 años, pero en 2016 se rebajó a 13 años para después volverlo a subir a 16 en Europa, ya que en el resto del mundo sigue siendo de 13 años.

Aún no se sabe cómo hará WhatsApp para detectar a aquellos usuarios menores de la edad permitida. Todo parece indicar que será mediante la acusación directa de terceros. Son muchas las aplicaciones digitales que son utilizadas por menores que se saltan la restricción sin que las empresas hagan mucho al respecto. 

En el caso de Twitter, la red social bloquea cualquier uso cuando el usuario cambia su fecha de nacimiento a 2007, pues esto supone tener menos de 13 años.

