El Palacio Real, junto con otros espacios de Patrimonio Nacional, reabrirán el 10 de junio

El organismo público culmina así la reapertura de sus monumentos, que comenzó el pasado 11 de mayo y que habían permanecido cerrados por la crisis sanitaria de la covid-19.

Vista del Palacio Real en una inusual Plaza de Oriente vacía por el estado de alarma por la crisis sanitaria del coronavirus. EFE/Kiko Huesca/Archivo
madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

Durante las crisis por la pandemia de la covid-19 todos los monumentos pertenecientes a Patrimonio Nacional de Madrid tuvieron que ser cerrados por la crisis sanitaria. Este próximo 10 de junio reabren sus puertas al público por primera vez, y contarán con cinco días de visitas gratuitas.

Los espacios que abrirán son el Palacio Real de Madrid, el Palacio Real de El Pardo, el Palacio Real de Aranjuez, el Palacio Real de La Granja de San Ildefonso y Jardines, el Palacio Real de Riofrío y el Monasterio de San Lorenzo de El Escorial, según ha señalado Patrimonio Nacional en una nota.

El organismo público culmina así la reapertura de sus monumentos, que comenzó el pasado 11 de mayo con la apertura de los Jardines de Aranjuez y continuó con la apertura de los Jardines de Campo del Moro (Madrid), el Palacio de la Almudaina (Baleares) y el Monasterio de Yuste (Extremadura).

Paso a Fase 2

La decisión de organizar cinco jornadas de visitas gratuitas busca "impulsar las visitas" a los Reales Sitios

Esta reapertura de estos Reales Sitios coincide con el paso a la Fase 2 de la Comunidad de Madrid. Patrimonio Nacional ha seguido un protocolo de seguridad y nuevas normas de acceso para la prevención de contagio de la covid-19, de modo que la visita ofrezca la máxima seguridad, tanto a visitantes como a trabajadores.

Según la presidenta de Patrimonio Nacional, Llanos Castellanos, la decisión de organizar cinco jornadas de visitas gratuitas, desde este miércoles hasta el domingo, busca "impulsar las visitas" a los Reales Sitios, tras casi tres meses cerrados.

El Palacio Real

Para aquellos que deseen visitar el Palacio Real de Madrid podrán hacerlo de lunes a sábado, de 10 a 19 horas, y domingo de 10 a 16 horas. El resto de Reales Sitios permanecerán abiertos de martes a viernes, de 10 a 16 horas; y los sábados y domingos de 10 a 19 horas, y los lunes permanecerán cerrados. Las entradas se pueden adquirir online en la web de Patrimonio Nacional (www.patrimonionacional.es).

