La obra de Santiago Sierra y Eugenio Merino 'ninot', una representación de cera del Rey Felipe VI de cuatro metros y medio que fue una de las atracciones de ARCO, está todavía a la espera de comprador en un almacén de una empresa especializada.
Un portavoz del estudio de Santiago Sierra ha señalado que la obra fue trasladada desde la feria al citado almacén una vez concluyó la feria de arte contemporáneo. Los responsables de la obra han abonado un mes de seguro a una empresa especializada en "montajes y desmontajes" de piezas de arte.
Continúa la negociación
Este mismo portavoz ha señalado que continúa "el proceso de negociación" abierto durante la feria con un coleccionista español, si bien debido de a las complicaciones que conlleva la obra -el comprador deberá quemar el 'ninot' en el plazo de un año- todavía se están cerrando distintas cláusulas. "El cliente quiere informarse y nosotros no tenemos prisa", ha señalado desde el estudio, que confirman que la venta "no será inminente".
Durante la celebración de ARCO, el estudio de Sierra ya adelantó ese interés de un coleccionista español por delante de otros que también preguntaron por la obra. "Ha habido interés de Europa y Sudamérica, pero este comprador está dispuesto a quemar la obra, algo que echaba para atrás a otros interesados", señalaba.
El precio de la obra de Sierra y Eugenio Merino es de 200.000 euros. El primer día de feria, todas las ofertas eran internacionales y una de mayor peso procedente de un museo panameño, tal y como confirmaban desde la galería italiana Prometeo, que albergó la pieza durante ARCO.
