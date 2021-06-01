madridActualizado:
El Club Internacional de Prensa (CIP) ha rendido homenaje a los dos periodistas españoles asesinados en Burkina Faso, David Beriain y Roberto Fraile, y les ha dedicado su premio anual por su "su acreditado trabajo y su ejemplo de valor y constancia al servicio de un periodismo directo, comprometido y sin barreras".
Por la calidad y compromiso en su trabajo, el CIP les concede su Premio de Periodismo Internacional, que anualmente entrega a los corresponsales o enviados especiales más destacados.
Los premiados en esta edición incluyen al periodista Carlos Herrera por su dilatada trayectoria profesional, la escritora María Dueñas, el fotoperiodista Jordi Socias, la corresponsal de la Radiotelevisión Portuguesa en España Daniela Santiago y la asociación Mujeres por África, presidida por María Teresa Fernández de la Vega.
El Club premia la dilatada trayectoria profesional del periodista Carlos Herrera por "cultivar un estilo propio que crea un vinculo afectivo con su audiencia, haciendo gala de independencia y profesionalidad".
El premio al autor con repercusión internacional se concede a María Dueñas, que vuelve a la temática de su éxito editorial "El tiempo entre costuras" con su novela Sira, ambientada de nuevo en parajes y ciudades del mundo con huella española.
El premio a la trayectoria como fotoperiodista es para Jordi Socias, "un testigo -dice el CIP- y un creador singular que desde los años 70 ha hecho memoria del cambio en España con un mirada lúcida y creativa".
El premio a la corresponsal extranjera más destacada se concede a Daniela Santiago que cubre desde hace seis años la información española para la Radiotelevisión portuguesa RTP, de una forma incisiva y activa como en su larga trayectoria de enviada especial en el mundo.
El premio a una institución que se destaque por su defensa de los valores humanos se ha concedido a Mujeres por África por "su acción infatigable en pro de la mejora de las condiciones de vida y de la dignidad de las mujeres en el difícil contexto de la vida en el continente africano", según argumenta el jurado.
