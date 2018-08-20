Danny DeVito, premio Donostia en el Festival de Cine de San Sebatián por su trayectoria

El actor, director y productor estadounidense Danny DeVito será distinguido con el Premio Donostia en la próxima edición del Festival Internacional de Cine de San Sebastián, que se celebrará entre el 21 y el 29 de septiembre.
DeVito recogerá ese galardón, con el que el Zinemaldia reconoce cada año la trayectoria de un profesional del cine, en una gala en el Palacio Kursaal el día 22 del próximo mes, ha informado hoy la organización del festival de cine donostiarra.
Este pequeño intérprete de ascendencia italiana, nacido en Nueva Jersey en 1944, ha participado como actor en más de 50 películas, entre ellas Alguien voló sobre el nido del cuco (1975), La fuerza del cariño (1983), La guerra de los Rose (1989), Man on the Moon (1999) y L.A.Confidential (1977).
Destaca también su labor como productor de cintas como Erin Brockovich (2000), que fue candidata al Óscar como mejor película, Pulp Fiction (1994) y Gattaca (1997), entre otras.
Se dio a conocer por su papel en la serie de televisión estadounidense Taxi, que se emitió entre 1978 y 1983, en la que su interpretación Louie de Palma le hizo merecedor de un Globo de Oro al mejor actor de reparto en 1980.
