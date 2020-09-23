Estás leyendo: El documental 'El silencio de otros', sobre las víctimas del franquismo, ganador de dos premios Emmy

La película sigue a las víctimas y los supervivientes de la dictadura franquista a medida que organizan la denominada "Querella Argentina". 

El documental español El silencio de otros ha ganado dos premios Emmy el de Mejor documental y el de Mejor documental político. Así, la cinta continúa aumentando sus galardones tras recibir en 2019 un Goya y en 2018 el premio de la Paz y del Público en la Berlinale

El Silencio de Otros revela la lucha silenciada de las víctimas del largo régimen de Francisco Franco, que continúan buscando justicia hasta nuestros días. Filmado a lo largo de seis años, con un estilo de cine directo e intimista.

La película sigue a las víctimas y los supervivientes de la dictadura a medida que organizan la denominada "Querella Argentina" y confrontan un "pacto del olvido" sobre los crímenes que padecieron.

Almudena Carracedo y Robert Bahar, ya fueron galardonados con un premio Emmy por su anterior documental, Made in L.A. filmaron a lo largo de seis años a supervivientes del régimen a medida que confrontan y se organizan contra ese "pacto del olvido" sobre los crímenes que padecieron.

