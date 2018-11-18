Público
Entrevista al ministro de Cultura José Guirao: "Esto de lo políticamente correcto se está convirtiendo en una pesadilla"

El ministro fue entrevistado en La Vanguardia y habló de la libertad de expresión y la escena cultural catalana.

El ministro de cultura y Deporte Jose Guirao. - EFE

El ministro de Cultura y Deportes, José Guirao, fue entrevistado y aseguró que el debate sobre el humor empieza a ser agotador: "Esto de lo políticamente correcto se está convirtiendo en una pesadilla".

La entrevista realizada a Guirao giró en torno a Catalunya y su relación con el resto del Estado, por lo que el ministro quiso mostrarse conciliador: "El problema es que se ha instalado un discurso de confrontación y de agravio que a mí me parece estéril, que sólo sirve para alimentar un discurso político que nada tiene que ver con el cultural", dijo en La Vanguardia.

En cuanto a que Barcelona recupere la cocapital cultural que tuvo con Madrid durante el gobierno de Zapatero, el ministro lo reconoció como buena iniciativa: "De hecho funcionó hasta que dejó de funcionar… es un tema de dinero también, aunque depende de administraciones públicas". 

Cuando fue interpelado por la escena cultural barcelona, Guirao reconoció el ingenio de las nuevas iniciativas surgidas tras la crisis: "Creo que la única cosa positiva que ha tenido la crisis es que el mundo de la cultura ha sabido reaccionar y ensayar fórmulas nuevas de gestión". 

