madrid
El escritor, crítico y traductor Juan Eduardo Zúñiga, autor, entre otras obras, de La trilogía de la guerra civil y Premio Nacional de las Letras, ha fallecido este lunes en Madrid a los 101 años, informaron a Efe fuentes de su editorial.
El autor de la trilogía, formada por los libros Largo noviembre de Madrid (1980), Capital de la gloria (1989) y La tierra será un paraíso (2004), llevaba tiempo enfermo, según las mismas fuentes.
Hace un año, el 6 de febrero, Zúñiga, por mediación de su hija, depositó en la Caja de las Letras del Instituto Cervantes un legado para que sea abierto en 2069: una pipa, "con la que llamaba a las musas"; una visera negra, "para mantener la concentración", y un manuscrito de un cuento.
Zúñiga, nacido el 24 de enero de 1929 en Madrid, estaba considerado el mayor experto en literatura rusa y lenguas eslavas de España.
