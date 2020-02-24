Estás leyendo: Fallece el escritor Juan Eduardo Zúñiga a los 101 años

El autor de 'La trilogía de la guerra civil' estaba considerado como el mayor experto en literatura rusa y lenguas eslavas de España.

El escritor Juan Eduardo Zúñiga.- EFE
El escritor Juan Eduardo Zúñiga.- EFE

madrid

efe

El escritor, crítico y traductor Juan Eduardo Zúñiga, autor, entre otras obras, de La trilogía de la guerra civil y Premio Nacional de las Letras, ha fallecido este lunes en Madrid a los 101 años, informaron a Efe fuentes de su editorial.

El autor de la trilogía, formada por los libros Largo noviembre de Madrid (1980), Capital de la gloria (1989) y La tierra será un paraíso (2004), llevaba tiempo enfermo, según las mismas fuentes.

Hace un año, el 6 de febrero, Zúñiga, por mediación de su hija, depositó en la Caja de las Letras del Instituto Cervantes un legado para que sea abierto en 2069: una pipa, "con la que llamaba a las musas"; una visera negra, "para mantener la concentración", y un manuscrito de un cuento.

Zúñiga, nacido el 24 de enero de 1929 en Madrid, estaba considerado el mayor experto en literatura rusa y lenguas eslavas de España.

