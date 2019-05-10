La actriz Penélope Cruz será distinguida con el Premio Donostia en la 67 edición del Festival de Cine de San Sebastián.
El anuncio lo ha hecho este viernes el director del certamen, José Luis Rebordinos, en la presentación de los carteles de las diferentes secciones de la próxima edición, que se celebrará del 20 al 28 de septiembre.
