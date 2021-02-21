Estás leyendo: El Institut del Teatre investigará una treintena de denuncias de presunto acoso sexual y abuso de poder de algunos docentes

El Institut del Teatre investigará una treintena de denuncias de presunto acoso sexual y abuso de poder de algunos docentes

El Institut ha manifestado su "voluntad de aclarar los hechos con la máxima celeridad y contundencia".

Fachada del Institut del Teatre.
Fachada del Institut del Teatre.

El Institut del Teatre ha mostrado su "más absoluta repulsa de los casos de presunto acoso sexual y de abuso de poder a alumnos por parte de algunos docentes del centro", por lo que lo investigará, y ha trasladado su apoyo y solidaridad al alumnado que haya podido sufrir este tipo de situaciones.

Lo ha dicho en un comunicado este domingo, después de que el diario Ara haya publicado un reportaje en que una veintena de testimonios alertan de supuestos maltratos psicológicos y vejaciones durante 30 años en el centro.

El Institut, que ha manifestado su "voluntad de aclarar los hechos con la máxima celeridad y contundencia", ha activado el procedimiento pertinente ante los casos de acoso, y la Comisión de Prevención y de Investigación de Acoso prevista en el protocolo comenzará el lunes las investigaciones para recaudar información sobre los hechos.

