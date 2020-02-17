Estás leyendo: Joaquín Sabina sigue su recuperación tras abandonar la UCI

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Joaquín Sabina sigue su recuperación tras abandonar la UCI

El pasado domingo confirmó que el estado de salud de su representado evolucionaba "en la línea esperada". Su representante ha avanzado que "no habrá" más partes médicos por parte de la familia del artista respecto a su evolución.

Fotografía de archivo del cantautor Joaquín Sabina. EFE/Leonardo Muñoz
Fotografía de archivo del cantautor Joaquín Sabina. EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

Joaquín Sabina ha abandonado la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Rúber Internacional de Madrid, donde prosigue su recuperación tras la grave caída que sufrió el pasado miércoles durante un concierto junto a Joan Manuel Serrat.

Así lo ha confirmado a Efe el representante del artista, José Navarro "Berry", quien ha avanzado que "no habrá" más partes médicos por parte de la familia del artista respecto a su evolución. Ya este pasado domingo confirmó que el estado de salud de su representado evolucionaba "en la línea esperada". "Todo va correctamente", comentó.

Durante el concierto que ofrecía el pasado 12 de febrero en el Wizink Center de Madrid, Sabina cayó al foso desde el escenario, a una altura aproximada de 1,70 metros, y aquejado de un fuerte dolor en el hombro hubo de interrumpir y posponer su actuación.

Tras los exámenes pertinentes, se diagnosticó que presentaba "traumatismo de hombro izquierdo, torácico y craneoencefálico", así como un "pequeño coágulo" del que fue intervenido sin complicaciones a la mañana siguiente.

Ya entonces se señaló que el artista pasaría "al menos" 48 horas en observación por su historial clínico y las diversas afecciones sufridas durante estos años, especialmente desde que padeciera un derrarme cerebral en 2001.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú