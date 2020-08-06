Estás leyendo: La policía para al autor de un grafiti sobre Juan Carlos I: "Chiques luego os hago Bizum"

J.Warx, artista de València, es el creador de otros murales de arte urbano como el famoso meme de Fernando Simón y la almendra o el niño del Diario de Patricia que fumaba "para hacerse el chulo". 

Grafiti en el barrio de Benimaclet en València. / J. WARX (@j.warx)
El barrio de Benimaclet, en València, se ha despertado esta mañana con una representación cómica del rey emérito Juan Carlos I, de mano de J. Warx. Tras la marcha del Borbón de España, las redes sociales se han plagado de memes y bromas sobre su huida.

El artista valenciano ya es conocido por su representación de memes de la pandemia, habiendo retratado al director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, en su famoso conflicto con la almendra, y una interpretación del niño del Diario de Patricia que fumaba "para hacerse el chulo", que en este caso no era fumar sino llevar mal puesta la mascarilla. 

El grafiti de Juan Carlos I lo hizo "a mediados de julio, cuando la estaba liando todo el rato", comenta a Huffington Post. En el original ponía 'Corina Real', pero esta semana daba pié a una modificación. "Se me puso a tiro, solo tuve que coger un rodillo y volverlo a pintar", cuenta el artista.

Añadió unas gafas del meme thug life y lo renombró como 'Chiques, luego os hago Bizum' (la app de transferencias digitales). Además, en la ubicación de instagram que corona la publicación, se sitúa (ficticiamente) en República Dominicana, donde se rumorea que puede estar el rey emérito.

Aunque el mural ha tenido mucho éxito en redes sociales, también ha recibido críticas por parte de los monárquicos. "No me metí con la casa real, solo con el rey emérito", ha argumentado el artista. 

Multa de 100 a 300 euros

Durante el proceso, la Policía le paró y le preguntó si tenía permiso. El artista asegura que estaba pintando en un "muro de festival", que están cedidos para pintar. 

"Fueron a contactar con el dueño" explica. "El sitio salía en festivales y si alguien se ha empeñado es porque estaba pintando al rey. Igual al dueño no sabía que iba a pintar eso y al enterarse no le ha hecho gracia", señala J. Warx, que añade que le multaron por "pintar sin permiso" con una multa de entre "100 y 300 euros". 

