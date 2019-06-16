Público
Marta Harnecker Fallece Marta Harnecker, autora de 'Los conceptos elementales del materialismo histórico' 

Escribió más de 80 libros, entre ellos la obra que contribuyó a la formación de los partidos de izquierda de América Latina.

Marta Harnecker, escritora, periodista chilena.

Marta Harnecker, escritora, científica, periodista e intelectual chilena, ha fallecido este domingo a la edad de 82 años.

Harnecker formó parte del gobierno de Salvador Allende en Chile, vivió en el exilio durante la dictadura de Augusto Pinochet y es autora de Los conceptos elementales del materialismo histórico, ensayo político fundamental

Harnecker estudió Psicología en la Universidad Católica de Chile en 1962, pero vivió en Cuba durante la dictadura pinochetista, donde dirigió el Centro de investigación Memoria Popular Latinoamericana (MEPLA). 

Escribió más de 80 libros, entre ellos sus Los conceptos elementales del materialismo histórico (1969), obra que contribuyó a la formación de los partidos de izquierda de América Latina.

Entre sus otros libros se destacan Cuba: ¿dictadura o democracia? (1975), La revolución social (Lenin y América Latina) (1985), ¿Qué es la sociedad? (1986), Indígenas, cristianos y estudiantes en la revolución (1987), Haciendo posible lo imposible: La izquierda en el umbral del siglo XXI (1999), Reconstruyendo la izquierda (2006) y Un mundo a construir (nuevos caminos) (2013).

Por ésta última obra el presidente venezolano Nicolás Maduro le entregó el Premio Libertador al Pensamiento Crítico 2014.

