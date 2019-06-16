Sarah Netanyahu devuelve lo que se había gastado en comidas privadas y evita que la acusen por corrupción

Sarah Netanyahu, esposa del primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, formalizó hoy un acuerdo con la Fiscalía para evitar una acusación por corrupción sobre un mal uso de fondos estatales por costear comidas privadas en su residencia.
La mujer de Netanyahu se personó en una corte de Jerusalén para firmar el acuerdo alcanzado a finales de mayo, tras una mediación de seis meses, y la devolución de 55.000 shekels (15.000 dólares) a las arcas del Estado, 10.000 de ellos en concepto de multa.
De esta manera, eludirá los cargos de fraude y abuso de confianza por costear comida lujosa y chefs para la residencia del primer ministro, que ya cuenta con un cocinero oficial, y solo será condenada por delitos menores tras admitir haber sacado ventaja de un fallo de contabilidad.
Sarah Netanyahu y el conserje de su residencia, Ezra Saidoff, fueron acusados de fraude y abuso de confianza por gastar 100.000 dólares, este último deberá también pagar 10.000 shekels (casi 3.000 dólares) y realizar servicio comunitario.
La defensa de Netanyahu calificó la sentencia de "un castigo severo y doloroso", mientras que el fiscal Erez Padan mantuvo que, en los acuerdos de culpabilidad, se hacen "concesiones difíciles", recogió el digital Ynet.
Además, su marido y jefe de Gobierno israelí afronta acusaciones por abuso de confianza, fraude y soborno en tres expedientes separados, por los cuales tiene programada una vista con el fiscal general de Israel, Avichai Mandelblit.
Recientemente logró que esta vista fuera pospuesta de julio a octubre, tras la celebración de las elecciones israelíes previstas para el próximo 17 de septiembre.
