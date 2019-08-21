La saga de películas Matrix volverá a la gran pantalla con una cuarta entrega, que dirigirá Lana Wachowski y que protagonizarán de nuevo Keanu Reeves y Carrie-Anne Moss, según ha avanzado hoy en exclusiva el medio especializado Variety.

Los estudios Warner Bros Pictures producirán y se encargarán de la distribución de la futura entrega, que actualmente escribe Wachowski, quien creó este universo fílmico de ciencia ficción junto a su hermana Lilly en 1999. Además de la cineasta, Reeves y Moss también repetirán en sus papeles como Neo y Trinity.

"No podemos contener la emoción de volver a entrar en The Matrix con Lana Wachowski", señaló el presidente de Warner Bros Pictures, Toby Emmerich, en declaraciones a Variety.

"Lana es una verdadera visionaria, una cineasta creativa singular y original, y estamos encantados de que escriba, dirija y produzca este nuevo capítulo en el universo de The Matrix", aseguró.

Está previsto que la producción comience a principios de 2020

Está previsto que la producción de la película comience a principios de 2020, una vez que Wachowski finalice el guión, una tarea en la que también colaborarán el escritor Aleksandar Hemon y el cineasta David Mitchell.

Por su parte, la hermana de Wachowski, Lilly, quien codirigió la cinta original, no se involucrará en esta entrega, ya que se centrará en su nuevo proyecto, la serie Work in Progress, detalló la revista Rolling Stone.

Fotograma de la película Matrix (1999).

Ya se había intentado recuperar la saga 'Matrix'

En los últimos años han sido varios los intentos de Warner por recuperar el universo de ciencia ficción y han sido varios los rumores en los últimos meses sobre la continuación de la saga, ahora confirmados.

Las tres películas de 'Matrix' vendieron un total de 103.547.200 entradas en EEUU

La última película de Matrix hasta la fecha, The Matrix Revolutions llegó en 2003, aunque se rodó al mismo tiempo que la segunda, The Matrix Reloaded, estrenada en 2002, pero los estudios decidieron separar el lanzamiento en dos cintas diferentes para aprovechar su éxito.

En total, la película original de 1999, The Matrix, así como The Matrix Reloaded, y The Matrix Revolutions, vendieron, según estimaciones de Forbes, un total de 103.547.200 entradas solo en Estados Unidos.