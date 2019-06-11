Público
Màxim Huerta RTVE ficha a Màxim Huerta para presentar un magacín de verano en La 1

El periodista y escritor regresa a la televisión como presentador después de su dimisión como ministro de Cultura el 13 de junio de 2018.

Màxim Huerta

Màxim Huerta en una imagen de archivo. (EFE)

El periodista, escritor y ex ministro de Cultura Màxim Huerta volverá a retomar su faceta de presentador de televisión después de que RTVE lo haya fichado para que conduzca un magacín llamado A partir de hoy este verano en La 1.

Huerta (Utiel, Valencia, 1971) vuelve a la pequeña pantalla con un programa que combinará la actualidad y el entretenimiento, ha informado la corporación pública en un comunicado.

Se trata de la reaparición de Huerta como presentador de televisión después de su dimisión como ministro de Cultura el 13 de junio de 2018.

El periodista, que trabajó en Mediaset entre 2005 a 2015, ya había colaborado con RTVE: en 2016 presentó en La 1 Destinos de película, un programa de viajes y había sido colaborador del espacio de RNE Gente despierta.

Huerta, miembro de la Academia de las Ciencias y las Artes de la Televisión y autor de siete novelas, fue nombrado ministro de Cultura por Pedro Sánchez el 6 de junio de 2018, cargo al que renunció el 13 de junio tras conocerse que fue sancionado a abonar 366.000 euros a Hacienda por 218.000 euros que dejó de pagar en 2006, 2007 y 2008, cuando trabajaba como presentador de televisión.

